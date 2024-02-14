Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 179,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 71,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

