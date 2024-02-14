Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TFC opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

