Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$1.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

