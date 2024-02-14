Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $32.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Coterra Energy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

