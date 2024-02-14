CPR Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

CPR Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 219.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. 99,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502 over the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

