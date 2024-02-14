Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 955,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get Criteo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,683. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.