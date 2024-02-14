Critical Analysis: MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrowdStrike and MariaDB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $2.24 billion 34.55 -$183.24 million ($0.06) -5,373.10 MariaDB $53.11 million 0.48 -$51.86 million ($1.14) -0.33

Volatility & Risk

MariaDB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariaDB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and MariaDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -0.42% 1.11% 0.36% MariaDB -98.29% N/A -117.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CrowdStrike and MariaDB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 1 36 0 2.97 MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus price target of $245.76, suggesting a potential downside of 23.78%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than MariaDB.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats MariaDB on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

