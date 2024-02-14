CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Lifesci Capital

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

CBAY stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,541 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,697,000 after buying an additional 598,707 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,992,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,308,000 after buying an additional 437,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

