DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $329.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

In other news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $111,034.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $49,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at $570,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after acquiring an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,261,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 258,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 92.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 213,119 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

