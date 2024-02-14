DA Davidson Comments on Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ABCB opened at $46.16 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

