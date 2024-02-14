Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down to $75.45

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.45, but opened at $72.65. Danaos shares last traded at $73.39, with a volume of 23,840 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaos

Danaos Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.31 million. Danaos had a net margin of 59.29% and a return on equity of 20.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.