Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 170,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

