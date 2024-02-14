Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Datadog Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.62. 1,650,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,568. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.77. Datadog has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,097.24, a P/E/G ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,304 shares of company stock worth $100,154,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

