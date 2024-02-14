Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38 to $1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.555 billion to $2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.440 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,304 shares of company stock valued at $100,154,169. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after purchasing an additional 505,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,610,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,001,000 after purchasing an additional 111,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.