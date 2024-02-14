Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $5.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $379.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.