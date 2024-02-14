Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,888 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $306,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $381.03. 783,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,152. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.85 and a 200 day moving average of $390.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

