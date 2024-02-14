Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 103275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 million during the quarter.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

