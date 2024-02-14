DEI (DEI) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, DEI has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $176.43 million and approximately $30.15 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00134591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.