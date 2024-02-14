Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,716,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

