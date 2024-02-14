Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.55. 2,500,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

