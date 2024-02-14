Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 681,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,330. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

