Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,030 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,850. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.