Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,762 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CSX were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 958,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,378,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

