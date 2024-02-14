Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 221 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $109.61. 1,059,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,286. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average of $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

