Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 601 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Target were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $145.23. 598,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,416. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $177.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

