Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 345,830 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.92% of Kellanova worth $95,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,956,286. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

