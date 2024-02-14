Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 345,830 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.92% of Kellanova worth $95,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kellanova Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of K stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,956,286. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.
Kellanova Profile
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
