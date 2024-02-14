Deutsche Bank AG Has $120.39 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Aflac worth $120,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 366.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $5,237,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

