Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,774 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Airbnb worth $94,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

