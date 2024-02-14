Deutsche Bank AG Sells 88,096 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $98,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

