Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 557,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,885. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

