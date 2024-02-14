Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.87

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.87 and last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 38242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

