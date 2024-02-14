Ducommun (DCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun Stock Down 2.8 %

Ducommun stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 197.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

