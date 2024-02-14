Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 51

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunelm Group Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,446.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.19. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 964.87 ($12.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,085.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.03) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,370 ($17.30) to GBX 1,410 ($17.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.20) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,100 ($13.89) in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,232.50 ($15.57).

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson purchased 10,843 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.78) per share, with a total value of £118,297.13 ($149,402.79). 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

