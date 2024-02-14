Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Dye & Durham Stock Down 10.2 %
DND stock opened at C$12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$815.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$7.46 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham
In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$576,600.00. Insiders bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
