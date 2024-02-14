E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.07 on Wednesday, reaching $647.36. The company had a trading volume of 290,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $618.74 and its 200 day moving average is $557.89. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $662.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Susquehanna began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

