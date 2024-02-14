E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.54 Million Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 37.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 35.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,867,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEGN. Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

