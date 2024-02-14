E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $456.46 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,270 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up approximately 34.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.35% of PDD worth $456,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PDD by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $131.38. 2,251,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,540,477. The firm has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

