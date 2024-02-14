E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $716.82. 470,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $318.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $674.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $728.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

