E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,003 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNSO. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MINISO Group by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 155,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,409. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

