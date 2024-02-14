E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,474 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Autohome accounts for approximately 1.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.35% of Autohome worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 17.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. 73,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,984. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

