Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,991 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $274.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $278.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.57. The company has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.