Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,944 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.