eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in eBay were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

EBAY traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. 837,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,074. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.