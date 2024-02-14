Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 6.5 %
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.