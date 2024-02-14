Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 6.5 %

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

