Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,793 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EA opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.08. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

