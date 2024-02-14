Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Electrovaya updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Electrovaya stock remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

