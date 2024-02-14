Ellevest Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

