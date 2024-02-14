EMC Capital Management Acquires 1,821 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

