EMC Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,771 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,068,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

