EMC Capital Management Sells 3,386 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $9,345,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $9,345,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 902,912 shares of company stock valued at $335,345,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $460.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.41 and a 200 day moving average of $334.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

